Gator Capital Management LLC Sells 186,100 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,100 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Barclays Price Performance

About Barclays

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 2,465,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,126. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Read More

