Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware Stock Performance

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 293,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,519. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

