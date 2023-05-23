GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $10.71

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.40. GDS shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 66,694 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in GDS by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

