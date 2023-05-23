Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 22,986,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 19,469,955 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.51.

Specifically, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 512,604 shares of company stock worth $666,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 693,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 800,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,686,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 1,911,342 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.