Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
