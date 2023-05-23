Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

