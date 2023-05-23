Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises about 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Envestnet worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Envestnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.6 %

ENV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,351. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

