Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146,270 shares during the period. Federal Signal makes up approximately 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Federal Signal worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

