Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 4.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Eagle Materials worth $43,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.07. 70,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,910. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.