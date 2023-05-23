Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,070 shares during the quarter. Caesarstone accounts for about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Caesarstone worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,107. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

