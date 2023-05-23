Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,503,356 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,503,356 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

CGNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 25,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,842. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

