Global Ports (LON:GPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 190397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.69 million, a P/E ratio of -391.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

