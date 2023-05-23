Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.