Golden Goose Market Cap Tops $44,826.21 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $44,826.21 and approximately $1,712.51 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

