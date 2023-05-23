Graphene Investments SAS Invests $3.16 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. United Rentals makes up about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Price Performance

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.01. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

