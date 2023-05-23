Graphene Investments SAS Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.68. 2,499,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

