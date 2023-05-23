Graphene Investments SAS Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Capri makes up 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 650,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,349. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Capri

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

