Graphene Investments SAS Takes $3.05 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 2,329,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

