Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 4%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59. Approximately 188,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 357,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,930,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $13,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

