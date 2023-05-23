Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Up 8.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.