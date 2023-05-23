Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Up 8.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Trading Up 8.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.30.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
