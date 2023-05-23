Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,289. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

