Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,900 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 18,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.