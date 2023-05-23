Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.41. 148,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

