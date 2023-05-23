Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 193,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

