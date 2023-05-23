Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

GPC stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. 136,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.75. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

