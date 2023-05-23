Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 715 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of FRP worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in FRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FRP by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

