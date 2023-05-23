Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Stock Price Up 1.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 53,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 15,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

