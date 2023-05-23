Head to Head Comparison: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) versus Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immatics and Cognition Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immatics currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.70%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -85.93% -41.31% -17.89% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -59.61% -46.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Immatics and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Cognition Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $182.13 million 4.21 $39.53 million ($1.06) -9.42 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.95) -2.27

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

