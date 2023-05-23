Head-To-Head Comparison: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.20 -$43.17 million ($0.90) -1.67 Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.03 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.32

Analyst Recommendations

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 5 1 0 2.17

Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $2.52, suggesting a potential upside of 142.45%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -11.68% -93.21% -5.57% Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50%

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

