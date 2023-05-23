Head-To-Head Contrast: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -303.49% -246.82% -29.14% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.20 -$271.07 million ($66.00) -0.05 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.40%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Rating)

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.