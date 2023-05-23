Head to Head Survey: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) versus Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.46 $4.30 million $0.39 23.05

Profitability

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -7.03% Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.66%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

