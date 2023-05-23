HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Issues Earnings Results

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.29%.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 10.3 %

HTCR stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

