Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $12.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,374 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,373.79681 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05278417 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $13,584,931.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

