Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $12.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054076 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038716 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.
Hedera Profile
HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,374 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.
Hedera Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.