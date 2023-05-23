HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.95. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

