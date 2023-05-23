Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.70

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.88 ($5.55). The company has a market cap of £342.94 million, a PE ratio of 419.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.12.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

