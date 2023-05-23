Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 499,024 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

