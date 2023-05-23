Heritage Trust Co Buys 214 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 134,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ADI stock opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

