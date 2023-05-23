Heritage Trust Co Buys 912 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

