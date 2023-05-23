Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.