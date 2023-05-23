Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $179.06 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00018015 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.06 million and approximately $175,852.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,212.24 or 1.00023123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.91120319 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,184.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.