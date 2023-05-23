Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

