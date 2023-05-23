Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($18.78) to GBX 1,610 ($20.02) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

