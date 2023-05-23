Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($18.78) to GBX 1,610 ($20.02) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill & Smith (HSHPF)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.