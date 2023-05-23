Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.