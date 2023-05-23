Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Stories
