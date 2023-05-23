HRT Financial LP Acquires 100,188 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,835,000 after acquiring an additional 413,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.