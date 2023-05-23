HRT Financial LP Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,905 shares of company stock worth $8,405,935. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

