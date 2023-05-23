HRT Financial LP Purchases 132,521 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

