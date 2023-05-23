HRT Financial LP Purchases 88,587 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

