HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.