HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 28,351 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.84 and a 200-day moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

