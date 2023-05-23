HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 92,249 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.