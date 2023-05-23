HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 92,249 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.
Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
