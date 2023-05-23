HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.